Ballad Health officials anticipate another Tri-Cities flu spike, averaging about 300 positive tests a week

Another peak in the number of flu cases is expected in the coming weeks. The first one this season was the week of Christmas.

“We are averaging about 300 a week right now. Know that that means there’s much more significant spread in the community at this time,” Ballad Health’s director for infection prevention, Jamie Swift said. We’ve seen predominantly Influenza B as the main circulator. We do know that it hits the pediatric population very hard.”

Swift said parents should be keeping their kids inside, especially if schools have closed due to illness.

“It’s really important to make sure you keep your kids at home. You know, the point of closure it to try to limit that interaction. It doesn’t really help the spread if we’re really congregating outside of schools,” Swift said.

Swift said there have been five flu deaths within Ballad Health facilities this season.

This graph, provided by Ballad Health, shows the surveillance summary of the flu since September. It does not reflect this week’s results, due to it being the middle of the week.

“By all means, if you’re sick, stay away from other people. That’s the time when you need to be out of work or out of school for the children,” Dr. Andrew Stephen May said.

Dr. Andrew Stephen May is with the Sullivan County Health Department.

One of the school districts affected by illness is Sullivan County. Classes have been cancelled for the rest of the week there, as well for Carter, Johnson and Buchanan County Schools.

“We talk about two different types of germs that we see. One is the respiratory viruses and they’re actually pretty fastidious in that they only live about 24 hours on a hard, non-porous surface, and they’re easily killed with disinfectent,” Dr. May said. “On porous type material, such as Kleenex stuff like that, they actually don’t survive more than 30 minutes to an hour. So, standard disinfectent takes care of it.”

Dr. May said, “However, it’s a different story with the stomach bugs. They can last a number of days and be a lot more difficult to clean up.”

Dr. May added the two things which will make a difference are respiratory etiquette and washing your hands.

He said, “The predominant mode of transmission for these respiratory viruses, is primarily droplet spread. So, usually cough, cold sneeze between six feet of another person. That social distance becomes important.

As of last week’s surveillance summary (Jan. 19-25), the Tennessee Department of Health stated influenza activity in the state:

The percentage of outpatients with Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) visiting the state’s Sentinel clinic sites was 8.71%. According to TDH, the CDC’s baseline rate is 2.4%.

49 of 95 Tennessee counties have had at least one confirmed influenza-positive result in recent weeks.

Ten children have died from the flu this season in Tennessee, the state’s health department confirmed Wednesday.