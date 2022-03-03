JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health officials announced developments for Niswonger Children’s Hospital amid its 10th annual Radiothon that kicked off Thursday at 7 a.m.

Leaders revealed a $30-million capital campaign to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital — including a three-story, vertical expansion of the current facility. The health system revealed $18 million has already been committed, which included a $1-million committed from hospital founder Scott Niswonger.

A rendering of Niswonger Children’s Hospital after the three-story expansion.

The vertical expansion will entail an addition built on top of the current structure, and it will house a new regional neonatal intensive care unit (ICU).

Another development will include a new regional center for pediatric specialties, which will focus on caring for children throughout the region living with complex illnesses.

These plans were described as “significant philanthropic support and plans for major capital investments at this year’s radiothon.”

The radiothon runs March 3-4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

