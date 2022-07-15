JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Friday announced a free certified nursing assistant (CNA) program for those looking to launch careers in the health care field.

A release from the health system revealed that Bristol Regional Medical Center will host an in-person registration for Ballad Health’s CNA program on Monday, July 18 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. in the Maple and Chestnut rooms in the conference center.

Program candidates should bring a resume, social security number and a driver’s license or state identification. The certification requires that students be at least 17 years old and have graduated high school six months prior.

Candidates must also be compliant with Ballad Health’s vaccination policy.

The in-person courses will begin on Monday, Aug. 15 and continue through Friday, Oct. 21. The program entails that class meets every Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A full schedule is available here.

Those who complete the program can take the state certification exam.

While the course is free, students are responsible for the cost of navy scrubs. Ballad pays for the exam and offers dual certification in Tennessee and Virginia.

Tennessee offers in-person and an online-hybrid option, while Virginia offers in-person courses.

If candidates wish to further their education in nursing, Ballad offers scholarships and tuition reimbursement for registered nurse candidates. Learn more here.

