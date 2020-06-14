Bristol Police: Nobody shot at Bristol Regional Medical Center, a ‘hoax’

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – Officials from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department told News Channel 11 that nobody was shot at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Capt. Charlie Thomas confirmed that the active shooter threat seemed “to be a hoax.”

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health confirms there was never an active shooter at Bristol Regional Medical Center from Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson, a short lockdown was put in place, but that has since been lifted.

No other details were released by the health system.

We have reached out to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department for further information.

This continues to be a developing story. Be sure to follow News Channel 11 for further details.