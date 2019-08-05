Ballad Health: New services for pregnant women coming to Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced today they have started the planning for new services geared toward pregnant women in need of specific health services at the Greeneville Community Hospital West Campus, formerly known as Takoma Regional Hospital.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the services will aid pregnant women with certain medical needs, addiction treatment and other supports.

Recently, Ballad Health announced it would be creating a behavioral health services division.

The release says to provide the best patient care, all emergency services will be integrated at Greeneville Community Hospital East Campus beginning September 1.

