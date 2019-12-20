Ballad Health names residency program in honor of former Mountain States VP killed in car crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health has named a residency program in honor of a Virginia health official and former Mountain States Health Alliance vice president who was killed in a car crash earlier this year.

Ballad renamed the family medicine residency program at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon to the Dr. S. Hughes Melton Family Medicine Residency Program.

Melton, a former local physician and MSHA vice president, was serving as Commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services when he died following a car crash in August. Virginia State Police said he may have suffered a medical emergency, leading to the crash which also claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.

Melton previously served as chief medical officer at Johnston Memorial and started the residency program at the hospital.

