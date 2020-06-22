Ballad Health: More than half of new COVID-19 cases ‘related to travel’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaches, officials at Ballad Health issued a release urging caution when it comes to travel, especially to “popular vacation spots.”

In a release issued by Ballad Health Monday officials said in part, “More than half of the new COVID-19 cases at Ballad Health have been related to travel, and popular vacation spots such as Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Florida are reporting enormous spikes in COVID-19 cases.”

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said in that release, “If you choose to travel, I implore you to do so safely. Research where you are going to assess the COVID-19 risk, wear your mask and avoid large groups of people. And when you return, monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days, and do everything possible to limit your exposure to others, especially high-risk individuals.”

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.

