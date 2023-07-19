JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health’s Community Mobile Health Clinic is making a series of visits to one of the region’s behavioral healthcare providers.

The mobile unit, which provides general medical services, was parked at ReVIDA Recovery Centers’s Johnson City location Wednesday to provide care. The mobile unit provides services regardless of a patient’s insurance status, according to Ballad Health.

ReVIDA Recovery Centers provide care to people who are battling opioid use disorder and works with state and local partners.

The mobile clinic’s services include acute disease management, cancer screenings and referrals to primary or specialty care. Women’s healthcare is also offered through the mobile unit, with services like cervical cancer screenings, Pap smears and family planning services.

The mobile health clinic is staffed by both a nurse practitioner and a community health navigator, who travel through both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“Being able to take it to locations will provide resources to patients, such as transportation, that patients may not have,” said Ballad Health nurse practitioner Teresa Roache.