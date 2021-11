JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has offered to provide funding for body-worn cameras for the Big Stone Gap Police Department, according to a Twitter post by Commonwealth Attorney General Chuck Slemp.

Today @BalladHealth offered a show of support for @bigstonegap_VA and our local law enforcement community by providing funding for body worn cameras for the entire Big Stone Gap Police Department! Thank you Dr. Herb Ladley & Norton Community Hospital! #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/HNwTeHbrx6 — Chuck Slemp (@ChuckSlemp) November 18, 2021

On Thursday morning, Slemp stated that Ballad Health made the donation to pay for the body-worn cameras.

Slemp concluded the post by thanking Dr. Herb Ladley and the Norton Community Hospital.