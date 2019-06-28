Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL)- After 58 days of protests outside of Holston Valley Medical Center, Ballad Health officials issued a news release Friday morning that they would be limiting access for one specific protester.

Ballad Health officials confirmed that one protester is Dani Cook.

That statement Friday morning did not release Cook’s name rather saying one specific protester, “Has become disruptive to our team members and to our patients. The presence of this individual on many occasions inside our hospital has created concern by our staff for the safety of our patients and themselves. In most cases, this individual’s presence has been disruptive to the important delivery of healthcare. “

Friday morning CEO Lindy White discussed the decision to limit access for this one specific protester with staff and physicians at the hospital.

“We’ve had at least one patient request that she leave and not be involved in the care or the discussions any longer,” said White, “and multiple accounts from my team in regards to being concerned about the distractions.”

The “no trespass” order from HVMC includes any property owned by the medical center.

“If she [is] present on the property, outside of the care of herself or her family,” said White, “then we would take appropriate action that would be taken in any ‘no trespass’ order and we would notify the city police department and ask that they help us take appropriate action.”

Despite the “no trespass” order, Cook was out on public property with the protesters on Friday, which she is allowed to do.

“My presence in the hospital is disruptive,” said Cook. “but not because I’m behaving disruptively, it’s because Ballad Health has created an environment where employees feel threatened if they engage with me, if they speak with me.”

“Transparently, I think she had permission or had been invited into the facility,” said White, “however, there are strong guidelines and parameters in regards to the depth of the participation in the care plan of the patients that we have to be sensitive to and have to ensure that policy of interference with patient care becomes a high standard in our organizations, and we take that seriously.”

White added that staff at Holston Valley felt they needed to take action.

“Shame on Ballad Health for making this about anything other than the lives of people,” said Cook.

“Our nurses, our physicians, we advocate everyday,” said White, “and we do not need Dani Cook advocating for our patients, we are their advocates.”

White said for the most part, all the other protesters outside the hospital have been respectful.

Protesters have gathered there for almost two months now voicing their concerns over the NICU consolidation.

News Channel 11 was at Holston Valley back in May as protesters were on their third day sitting outside of the hospital.

People outside of Holston Valley told News Channel 11 in May they would stay outside the hospital until they hear from decision makers.

