Ballad Health restricts protester Dani Cook’s access to HVMC; cites ‘disruptive’ behavior

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL)- After 58 days of protests outside of Holston Valley Medical Center, Ballad Health officials issued a news release Friday morning that they would be limiting access for one specific protester.
Ballad Health officials confirmed that one protester is Dani Cook.
That statement Friday morning did not release Cook’s name rather saying one specific protester, “Has become disruptive to our team members and to our patients. The presence of this individual on many occasions inside our hospital has created concern by our staff for the safety of our patients and themselves. In most cases, this individual’s presence has been disruptive to the important delivery of healthcare. “
Friday morning CEO Lindy White discussed the decision to limit access for this one specific protester with staff and physicians at the hospital.
“We’ve had at least one patient request that she leave and not be involved in the care or the discussions any longer,” said White, “and multiple accounts from my team in regards to being concerned about the distractions.”
The “no trespass” order from HVMC includes any property owned by the medical center.
“If she [is] present on the property, outside of the care of herself or her family,” said White, “then we would take appropriate action that would be taken in any ‘no trespass’ order and we would notify the city police department and ask that they help us take appropriate action.”
Despite the “no trespass” order, Cook was out on public property with the protesters on Friday, which she is allowed to do.
“My presence in the hospital is disruptive,” said Cook. “but not because I’m behaving disruptively, it’s because Ballad Health has created an environment where employees feel threatened if they engage with me, if they speak with me.”
“Transparently, I think she had permission or had been invited into the facility,” said White, “however, there are strong guidelines and parameters in regards to the depth of the participation in the care plan of the patients that we have to be sensitive to and have to ensure that policy of interference with patient care becomes a high standard in our organizations, and we take that seriously.”
White added that staff at Holston Valley felt they needed to take action.
“Shame on Ballad Health for making this about anything other than the lives of people,” said Cook.
“Our nurses, our physicians, we advocate everyday,” said White, “and we do not need Dani Cook advocating for our patients, we are their advocates.”
White said for the most part, all the other protesters outside the hospital have been respectful.
Protesters have gathered there for almost two months now voicing their concerns over the NICU consolidation.
News Channel 11 was at Holston Valley back in May as protesters were on their third day sitting outside of the hospital.
People outside of Holston Valley told News Channel 11 in May they would stay outside the hospital until they hear from decision makers.
The health and safety of our Kingsport patients and team members is our number one priority at Holston Valley Medical Center.
In recent months, we have announced some important changes that will assist Kingsport in sustaining important services here in our region and to ensure that we remain a tertiary referral center.
In sharing these changes, we have engaged in a respectful dialogue with people throughout the community, including those who have chosen to express their disagreement by protesting and setting up camp adjacent to our hospital property.
We certainly respect the right of everyone to express their opinions, and for nearly two months we have accommodated their physical presence at the main entrance of our hospital.
However, the continuing presence of one of the individuals on our property has become disruptive to our team members and to our patients. The presence of this individual on many occasions inside our hospital has created concern by our staff for the safety of our patients and themselves. In most cases, this individual’s presence has been disruptive to the important delivery of healthcare.
For that reason, we have limited access to the Holston Valley Medical Center facility for one of the protestors who has repeatedly interfered with patient care by entering patient rooms, disagreeing with nurses and physicians over treatment plans, and directly inserting themselves into patient care.
In one case, in which the protester was questioning a caregiver about a treatment plan, the patient involved said they did not agree with what the protester was saying and asked that the individual leave the room.
This protestor has created fear within the staff, and they do not feel empowered to address their concerns directly with the protestor. We, as leaders, are called to advocate for our patients and our staff.
Team members are parking in other lots, walking longer distances to their work entrance to not take a chance of being approached by this individual. Team members have shared that they initially thought this individual was rallying to support their hospital but now feel as if they are working to destroy it.
Many clinical team members have expressed concerns to hospital leadership and asked for guidance regarding the protestors – they believe this individual is interfering with patient care and their ability to safely and effectively provide care.
Our team has directly shared that they are fearful of this protestor, that they feel intimidated by this individual, and uncomfortable when they are on the unit.
This is unacceptable. We will continue to engage in a respectful dialogue with the community, but we cannot allow patient care to be disrupted or compromised, and we must provide a safe work environment for our team. As such, this individual will only be permitted to access hospital property to access care for themselves or for an immediate family member defined as a parent, child, or grandchild.
We understand that members of the community have the right to protest appropriately. This action is not intended to stop community members from expressing their opinions; it is intended to protect our patients and team members from harassment and interference.
