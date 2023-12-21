JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is requiring employees to wear masks in all clinical areas starting Thursday.

A notice to Ballad employees stated the new policy was put in place due to the rise of influenza, COVID and RSV in the region.

Masking will only be required in clinical areas for team members, medical staff and vendors.

Ballad has implemented this policy in the past until respiratory cases decrease to a safer level, the notice said. While the region isn’t at a critical level, Ballad leadership noted that Tennessee is among the 15 states currently considered by the CDC to have a “high level” of respiratory viral illnesses, while Virginia is at a “moderate” level.

Ballad will continue to offer separate waiting areas for respiratory illness in emergency departments when possible, Ramey said.

Masking for visitors will remain optional, but patients with symptoms of respiratory illnesses are asked to wear a mask.