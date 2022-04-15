JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fundraising efforts for Ballad Health’s breast cancer screening programs and women’s health services will kick off on Saturday, April 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Virginia Golf Club in Bristol, Virginia.

Participants will have access to wine tastings, designer shopping, a fashion show and more during Ballad Health Foundation’s Wine Women & Shoes event presented by Hancock Daniel and PYA. Proceeds will go toward expanding Ballad’s ability to provide 3D mammograms, breast MRI tests, BRCA 1 and 2 genetic analyses and genetic panels.

The fashion show will feature breast cancer survivors from across the Tri-Cities flaunting their style, and wine tastings and heavy appetizers will be available throughout the afternoon. Jonya Kennedy, a Bristol wife, mother and breast cancer survivor of nearly four years, will take the stage to share her story and the importance of screening and early detection.

“…They saved my life,” Kennedy said. “I hope my story encourages women to take advantage of resources that are available to them, so they can be there for their friends and family for a long time.

“At the end of the day, we’re moms, women and caregivers who tend to think about others before ourselves. Testing procedures can be very costly, and if there’s a financial strain, we’ll often put our loved ones’ health and well-being before our own. Fundraising through Wine Women & Shoes aims to eliminate that barrier so women can prioritize their health.”

Attendees will have the opportunity for hours of exclusive shopping and entertainment, according to a release from Ballad, including a shoe contest featuring a $250 certificate as the grand prize, and all participants will receive a complimentary photo along with a swag bag full of promotional items and gift certificates.

“Women coming together to provide valuable resources to their peers makes Wine Women & Shoes a truly special event,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation. “We’re helping women take the first step in fighting cancer by removing financial barriers to potentially life-saving screenings.”

A group of local volunteers dubbed as the Shoe Guys will host auctions and raffles in addition to pouring wine and facilitating shopping.

Tickets are available for $100 per person and $150 for two tickets. VIP individual tickets are $150, and two VIP tickets are $250. A VIP table (six tickets) is $1,000. VIP tickets include reserved seating, an upgraded swag bag and valet parking.

To purchase a ticket or learn more, click here.