Ballad Health: Flu cases continue to rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health says flu cases are again on the rise across the region.

The health system has seen 297 flu patients within the past week, up from 236 in the prior week.

Since September, Ballad hospitals have seen 2,393 patients for flu infections.

“While we’ve had a mild winter in terms of weather, it’s been an uncommonly harsh flu season,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director of infection prevention, in a news release on Monday. “While our rates appeared to be at their highest during the week of Christmas, the disease is still circulating rapidly in our area, with numbers steadily increasing during the last three weeks.”

Ballad also says it has seen an increase in other illnesses, such as stomach viruses and respiratory infections.

To combat the spread of flu, Ballad says it will continue to enforce visitation restrictions at its facilities.