JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has weathered the COVID-19 storm financially with a lot of help from the federal government, but the pandemic and a pre-existing labor shortage leave hospital systems’ overall financial forecast hazy at best, Ballad’s CEO told News Channel 11.

“I think it’s two to three years before the nation’s health system actually gets to a point where it’s recovering,” Alan Levine said during an interview that also included Chief Financial Officer Lynn Krutak.

A quick glance at Ballad’s bottom-line financial results suggests a strong first six months of fiscal 2022 — $67 million in operating income even as COVID-19 disrupted life yet again during the fall Delta variant surge.

A year earlier, though, the July-December bottom line showed a $30 million loss, which eventually resolved to a $30 million dollar gain by the end of June 2021.

That, Levine said, is the way of hospital system finance since COVID’s arrival on the scene, with even annual audited financial reports failing to paint a real accurate picture. As for quarterly or mid-year reports and year-to-year comparisons — those are practically worthless, Levine said.

“There’s too much noise in the numbers right now,” Levine said. “There’s federal one-time money that was intended to help offset losses from previous years and previous quarters that don’t match up with the quarters. It’ll smooth out over time.”

For now, an onslaught of challenges makes people like Krutak unable to rest easy even when they see positive numbers.

Ballad Health has seen positive operating income during the COVID-19 pandemic, but without federal relief funds that wouldn’t be the case. (WJHL Photo)

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years, and this has been the most difficult time in my career as far as trying to project,” Krutak said. “Alan talked about a five-year projection, we used to do those and it was just like we were right on, and now it’s like you can’t project three months ahead of time.”

Not enough surgeries, not enough staff

The challenges are led by two main factors: volume declines in surgeries and other regular procedures during COVID waves and a labor shortage that’s only intensified as the pandemic has dragged on.

One of the main revenue generators for hospital systems, surgeries varied little between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year). The low was 69,589 in FY 2015, and the high was 73,973 in fiscal 2018. That figure dropped by more than 15% for FY 2020, to 58,485 as the hospital stopped elective procedures on March 23, 2020.

Hospital surgeries have not yet recovered from a hit they took at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (WJHL Photo)

The decline continued in the first full fiscal year of COVID, with only 50,259 surgical cases performed between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. That’s a decrease of 31% from just two years earlier. Through the first six months of fiscal 2022, the total of 24,043 surgeries put the system on track for a similar 12-month total to fiscal 2021.

When numbers look good, those challenges are being offset by things like federal relief funds — those totaled about $234 million from the start of the pandemic through December 2021 — and Medicare payments that were advanced to systems at the beginning of the pandemic and are now being repaid.

“I think that the advance payments were very important because they gave us liquidity during an uncertain time,” Levine said of spring 2020. Krutak got Ballad at the front of the line for a line of credit with good interest rates, but the Medicare advance payments helped the system avoid tapping it.

Ballad received $200 million from that “Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program” and has paid back $68 million so far, its reports show.

While Ballad’s bottom line shows a $29.8 million operating gain in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021 and a $19.9 million gain the previous year (which COVID interrupted just before its fourth quarter), those gains would have been wiped out more than three times over without the COVID relief funding.

Krutak said the system isn’t in dire straits but faces an uncertain future.

“If you pull out all of the one-time items, whether it be investment returns or one-time relief money, we’re definitely not where we want to be or where we projected we would be pre-pandemic,” she said. “We’re no different than probably any other hospital system across the country, and there’s a lot of uncertainty going forward — how much additional one-time money’s out there that we might receive and also just volumes, what’s going to happen going forward.”

One thing is certain. Ballad started the pandemic with staffing shortages, and it will end it with those more critical than they were going in. Levine said the system had begun chipping away at turnover issues and reliance on contract nurses when COVID hit, including through some pay increases.

Over the last 18 months or so, the system has implemented even more pay increases. Levine said Ballad’s average hourly rate has increased about 18% over the past two-and-a-half years, or around $4.75 an hour. He hopes that will have an upside, but it’s going to pull on Ballad’s bottom line, especially once federal aid dries up.

“Just this year alone, we estimate about 100 to $120 million of incremental cost for wage adjustments that we’ve done for our team members,” he said.

Those increases, which stay in the expense budget year after year, are designed to try and get Ballad competitive and keep it there in hopes the system can decrease its reliance on contract labor. Travel nurse agencies are now charging up to four and five times the cost of a staff nurse compared to two to three times the rate going into the pandemic, Levine said.

He said that’s one reason contract labor is running about 60% higher this fiscal year than the last with a projected spend of about $120 million when the year ends June 30.

He expects that premium to decrease back to more normal levels and said he hopes Ballad’s efforts to both increase pay and work toward innovative childcare solutions will make more nurses opt to hang up the travel stethoscopes and work for local hospital systems.

But when all the COVID dust finally settles, even if contract labor use decreases, Levine said Ballad will be facing some difficult revenue challenges.

“If we’re successful with the other initiatives we’ve announced (expanded and subsidized childcare, scholarships for staff who further their education) plus the wage adjustments, hopefully that can offset some of the contract labor costs. But … it’s going to be real, because while our average hourly rate has gone up almost 20% our reimbursement increases are less than 4%.”

Levine said that won’t keep Ballad from paying its COPA spending obligations — tradeoffs related to Tennessee and Virginia allowing the non-competitive (inpatient) merger of Wellmont and Mountain States systems to create Ballad several years ago. He said Ballad has been paying those as required.

It will leave the system facing the same kind of uncertainty he said the entire industry faces and that makes interpreting financials difficult.

“It was our policy to have a five-year financial plan and every year that plan was updated,” Levine said of the “old days” before COVID. “The first three years you have a higher degree of certainty because you have a run rate in terms of your volumes, so you have a much better predictability of volumes and reimbursement.

“With all the disruption on the revenue side because of the volume volatility combined with the incredible volatility in labor costs, it’s really difficult right now to make forward-looking statements, so our board has taken more of an incremental approach with this.”

He said the labor shortage will be a lagging issue.

“It takes two to four years to rebuild your pipeline, and that’s going to be a major cost contributor.”