Ballad Health expected to unveil new regional system of care for Tri-Cities children Thursday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials are expected to announce a new system of care available for children in the Tri-Cities on Thursday morning.

According to Ballad Health, the healthcare provider will unveil a “comprehensive, regional system of care, marking a new phase in high standards of care and well-being for children.”

A Ballad Health spokesperson told News Channel 11 the new system will serve children in both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The official announcement is expected to be made at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The soon-to-be-unveiled system represents a nearly $60 million commitment by Ballad Health to the region, according to Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Ballad Health also plans to give the second-largest gift made to the health system Thursday, which will allow the pursuit of new services in the perinatal, neonatal and women’s healthcare fields. In addition, local pediatric care is expected to benefit from the gift.

“We’ve recognized as a health improvement organization that we want to ensure that babies get the safest and healthiest start in life and that investing this money is going to enable us to do that,” Carter said.

A Ballad Health spokesperson said Thursday’s announcement will be the healthcare provider’s most significant since its formation in 2018.

Ballad Health officials also told News Channel 11 that new plans will also be announced for Kingsport, Abingdon and Lee County, Virginia. “Significant updates” for Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City are also expected to be announced.

Follow-up events throughout the region will take place after Thursday’s announcement.

News Channel 11 will stream the announcement at 9 a.m. on our website and on our Facebook page.

The announcement comes during the ninth annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon. To make a pledge to the Radiothon, call 855-611-KIDS (5437) starting at 7 a.m. You can also click here or text KITE to 243725 to donate.