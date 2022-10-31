MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.

A release from Ballad Health states that Morristown Family Medicine and Morristown Spine and Rehabilitation are open and serving patients as of Monday. Both practices are located at 1907 W Morris Blvd., Suite B.

“We have listened to the patients and communities of the Appalachian Highlands, and we are excited to bring top-notch care to Morristown for the first time,” said Mark Patterson, MD, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates in the release. “We’re developing our services to make best use of our resources while meeting patients where they need us.”

Ballad states that Morristown Family Medicine provides primary care and services to adults and seniors by providing access to immediate care for injuries, infections and illnesses. The practice also offers preventative care and annual exams and physicals.

The practice will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Morristown Spine and Rehabilitation is described as “an expansion of Ballad Health Medical Associates Spine and Rehabilitation in Rogersville.” The practice will work with patients and their needs to manage pain and improve musculoskeletal health.

Treatments and services at Morristown Spine and Rehabilitation include acupuncture, some forms of botox, interventional pain evaluations and rehabilitation evaluations.

The practice will be open every other Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To make an appointment at either location, call 423-353-9600.