Ballad Health: Emergency room services to end at Mountain View Regional Hospital January 5

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Emergency Room services at Mountain View Regional Hospital will no longer be available as of January 5, according to a Ballad Health spokesperson.

According to Ballad Health spokesperson Jonathan Burns, ER services will end at the hospital on Sunday, January 5.

According to an October release from Ballad Health, those services will be moved to Norton Community Hospital, following the end of Mountain View’s services.

That release also stated the Ballad received permission from the state of Virginia to move inpatient and critical care services from Mountain View to Lonesome Pine Hospital and combine the two hospitals’ medical and surgical ICU units.

The release also says, if approved, Mountain View will receive Norton Community Hospital’s inpatient rehab unit in an upgraded and dedicated space that will expand the capacity of the unit from 11 to 15 patient beds.

If the move is approved, renovations for the rehab unit at Mountain View will begin in 2020, and the move would be expected in 2021.