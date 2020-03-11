Ballad Health donates $10k to Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund

You can still donate online to help child abuse victims

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that Ballad Health would be donating $10,000 to the Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund.

Count @BalladHealth in for $10,000, @WJHL11 Thanks for doing this and we appreciate the work the Children’’s Advocacy Center does. This whole story just sucks for everyone, most notably, an innocent child who is presumably dead. https://t.co/YEqKL5WGi7 — Alan Levine (@alevine014) March 11, 2020

The Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County will be used to meet the specific emergency needs of abused and neglected children who come to the center in Blountville for help.

“The proceeds will be used for direct assistance to the child victim of abuse,” said Gena Frye, CAC Sullivan County executive director.

The CAC of Sullivan County is a non-profit organization that works with law enforcement as child abuse cases are investigated and as police work with the courts to prosecute abusers.

You can also donate online through a secure link here on WJHL.com.

Donations will be used to pay for emergency needs like food, clothing, medications, and other essentials.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.