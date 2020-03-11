1  of  3
Ballad Health donates $10k to Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund

Local

You can still donate online to help child abuse victims

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that Ballad Health would be donating $10,000 to the Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund.

The Evelyn Boswell Memorial Fund at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County will be used to meet the specific emergency needs of abused and neglected children who come to the center in Blountville for help.

“The proceeds will be used for direct assistance to the child victim of abuse,” said Gena Frye, CAC Sullivan County executive director.

The CAC of Sullivan County is a non-profit organization that works with law enforcement as child abuse cases are investigated and as police work with the courts to prosecute abusers.

You can also donate online through a secure link here on WJHL.com.

Donations will be used to pay for emergency needs like food, clothing, medications, and other essentials.

