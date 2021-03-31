Ballad Health: Despite losing millions during pandemic, hospital system show signs of good financial health

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite losing millions in revenue during the pandemic, Ballad Health officials said the hospital system continues to show signs of financial good health.

That’s according to one of the nation’s leading credit rating companies.

“Ballad Health’s governance considerations continue to be favorable with a tenured management team,” Moody’s stated. “The Board is reflective of the community and has diverse competencies.”

In a release from Ballad Health, Moody’s cited strong governance as consideration under its Environmental, Social and Governance framework for consideration in credit ratings.

Moody’s added: “Management has demonstrated the ability to operate effectively within the limits of regulation… and continues to demonstrate the value created by the merger for the service area…”

Citing ongoing challenges for not-for-profit hospitals, which face uncertainty with patient volumes and revenue due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Moody’s pointed to continued population decline as a risk in the Ballad Health service area, in addition to the increased shift of payer mix from commercial to Medicare, Medicaid and other governmental payers, the release continued.

The release continued to state that Ballad Health’s inpatient payer mix is one of the most challenging in the nation, with less than 20% of inpatients having commercial health insurance.

News Channel 11 has learned that Ballad Health’s CEO Alan Levine has notified the health system’s board of directors that Moody Investor’s Services has upgraded the hospital system’s credit or bond rating to A3 from Baa1.

“Ballad Health has remained focused on delivering high-quality care, reducing the cost of healthcare and being good stewards of our resources,” said Levine. “We are pleased Moody’s cited our improved quality and lower cost of care, because it demonstrates that our strategy of reducing unnecessary duplication, investing in needed services and using our scale and resources to expand access can work. Already, we know that we have reduced the cost of healthcare by more than $200 million annually, which benefits our employers, patients and taxpayers.

“While the majority of credit ratings changes for health systems in the United States have been negative and downgrades during the last year, we are proud that against the backdrop of a negative outlook for the industry, Ballad Health has emerged with the highest credit rating it or its predecessor organizations have ever had. To accomplish this even in the middle of a global pandemic is certainly unusual and rare, but it underscores the effectiveness of our focus on execution of our plan,” Levine continued.

According to the release, Moody’s did attribute part of Ballad Health’s volume decline to a “decrease in readmission rates as quality metrics improve and care shifts to outpatient and lower cost settings.”

“It is our understanding that in the year since March 1, 2020, Moody’s has upgraded only five health systems, while downgrading more than five times that many. So this action is truly remarkable for Ballad Health and for our communities.

“This upgrade to an A3 is historic for Ballad Health and its predecessor organizations, as none had ever had an “A” rating from Moody’s,” said Ballad Health’s lead independent member of the Board of Directors, David Lester. “As we celebrate this milestone, our Board also recognizes that Ballad Health has reduced the cost of healthcare, been effective stewards of our financial resources, has dramatically improved access to care, and measurably improved quality. All these things combined are good news for the people we are entrusted to serve,” Levine said.

