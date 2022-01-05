Ballad Health data show Greene County heaviest hit by flu – overall peak so far was Christmas week

Flu cases presenting at Ballad Health hospitals declined the week ending Jan. 1 after nearly quadrupling the previous two weeks. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health hospitals treated more than 550 people for flu in the three weeks ending New Year’s Day — more than five times the number of the previous three weeks.

The worst could be over, as total flu visits for both hospitals and urgent cares dropped from 220 the week ending Christmas Day to 171 the weekend ending Jan. 1, with urgent care flu visits declining by over 40%. But one Ballad official said flu season tends to be unpredictable.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift told News Channel 11 Wednesday. Swift said the fact that children are returning to school could impact case numbers.

“It’s still a high circulation in the region,” she said, adding that most cases are of the H3N2 strain and very few are resulting in hospital admissions.

“The next two to three weeks will reveal whether Omicron takes over and pushes everything out, is flu going to start circulating in the schools — we just have a lot of unknowns so certainly still the advice is to get your flu shot, it’s not too late,” Swift said.

An annual flu vaccination is mandatory for Ballad employees, and Swift said staff flu absences have not been a factor in any staffing challenges.

Swift and other Ballad leaders had said in the summer they feared the possibility of a severe flu season due to COVID restrictions last year, including widespread mask use, that contributed to an extremely mild season.

Greeneville Community Hospital East had by far the highest number of cases between Dec. 12 and Jan. 1 with 137, according to data released by Ballad Wednesday.

A total of 47 cases presented at Niswonger Children’s Hospital during that period.

The numbers include both emergency department visits without hospital admission and admissions. Swift said the majority of the cases were not admitted to the hospital.

There were only three flu cases from the beginning of October through Nov. 13. The week ending Nov. 20 saw eight, and that total roughly doubled each of the following three weeks to reach 60 the week ending Dec. 11.

The number almost tripled the following week.

Urgent care flu visits totaled 456 the week ending Dec. 18 and dropped slightly to 423 Christmas week. Last week they fell to 249.

Since October, Greeneville East has had 147 flu cases. Johnson City Medical Center and Johnson City’s Franklin Woods have had 88 combined cases and Kingsport’s two hospitals have had 67.

“Hopefully we peaked, hopefully that was our highest transmission and we can start coming down from here,” Swift said.