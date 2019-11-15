Ballad Health creates committee to address future healthcare needs in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Ballad Health Board of Directors announced Friday that they’ve created a Kingsport Visioning Committee.

That committee has a goal to “address Ballad Health’s role in meeting the future healthcare needs of the Kingsport service area.”

According to a release, the committee is made up of 18 people who live and work in the Kingsport area.

The release said in part, “Over the next few months, the committee will review detailed market data and financial information that it will use to provide recommendations to the Ballad Health Board of Directors on how to improve services and address specific future healthcare needs for the greater Kingsport community. This effort will be facilitated by concrete analytics, research and expertise provided by two nationally-recognized independent consulting firms that are currently assisting Ballad Health in strategic planning for the next five years.”

According to Ballad Health officials, “The creation of the Kingsport Visioning Committee follows the release of a health needs assessment that reflected input from various focus groups and institutions within Ballad Health’s Northwest Market.”

Eight of the 21 Ballad hospitals are in this Northwest Market, including Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.

The news release listed the following members of the Kingsport Visioning Committee