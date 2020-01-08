Ballad Health: COPA Compliance Officer announces retirement, replacement named

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health’s COPA Compliance Officer has announced his decision to retire.

According to a release from Ballad Health, Gary Miller has served as the COPA Compliance Officer since the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

Miller was Wellmont’s general counsel prior to the Ballad merger.

In April 2019, COPA Monitor Larry Fitzgerald reported that Miller was not being included in standing executive leadership meetings.

Fitzgerald disagreed with the lack of COPA communication in decisions and strongly recommended that be changed.

The release says Karen Guske has been chosen as the new Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and COPA Compliance Officer.

Guske will begin working in the role on January 13.

Miller will continue to serve until the end of January during the transition of roles.