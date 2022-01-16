Ballad Health closes 2 Urgent Care facilities due to inclement weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced the closure of two Urgent Care facilities Sunday after a winter storm knocked out their capacity to serve patients.

According to a tweet from the system, inclement weather closed the following Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care locations:

  • Norton, VA on Commonwealth
  • Lebanon, VA

The closure is slated for Sunday, Jan. 16 and facilities are expected to open again Monday, weather permitting. For those who would prefer a virtual visit rather than wait for these facilities to reopen, Ballad offers remote telehealth urgent care services online here.

