Ballad Health CEO: ‘We’re fully integrated and it’s gone very well’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance merged to form Ballad Health, President and CEO Alan Levine says the company is succeeding despite significant challenges.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith sat down with Levine to review the health system’s progress two years after the merger.

Levine acknowledged that the merger has not been an easy process.

“No one had done it before, so I think there were a lot of lessons learned in the first two years,” Levine said.

Under the watch of state government, Levine said Ballad management eliminated duplications and improved efficiencies, turning two financially unstable companies into a stable regional health system.

That meant eliminating about 200 jobs, mostly administrative positions.

But Levine said Ballad has added 200 new health care providers and spent $10 million to raise wages for nurses.

Levine also said that if he could go back, he would do things differently regarding the decision to downgrade Holston Valley Medical Center to a level three trauma center and eliminate the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as part of a larger scheme to regionalize trauma care.

“I think when we first announced our trauma and NICU decision, I don’t think we communicated as well as we could have,” Levine told Josh Smith.

But he’s not remorseful about the end result.

“There’s nothing to apologize for in being good financial stewards for these assets,” Levine said. “Because if we’re not good financial stewards, these assets will go away.”

