Ballad Health: CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center resigns after violating patient protection policies

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Chief Executive Officer of the Bristol Regional Medical Center resigned after he violated policies designed to protect patients, according to Ballad Health.

According to a release from Ballad Health, Greg Neal resigned after a team member at the medical center reported an issue involving Neal and an unnamed physician.

Details regarding the incident in question were not released by Ballad Health.

Ballad Health said an investigation into the violation of patient policy began immediately and resulted in actions being taken to replace Neal and “separate the physician from employment.”

“To be clear, no one is exempt from complying with our standards, and everyone is expected to comport with our zero harm culture,” the release read.

The release says Neal’s acceptance of responsibility and willingness to take accountability for violating the policy demonstrated integrity.

When it comes to an environment of patient safety, there cannot be exceptions, regardless of whether you are the Chairman of the Board or a newly hired team member. Our policies are serious. We all wish Greg success as he moves forward. –Ballad Health

News Channel 11 reached out to Neal for a statement but did not receive a reply.