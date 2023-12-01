JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee have reached a new agreement to provide care to members at Northeast Tennessee hospitals.

On Nov. 22, BlueCross BlueShield announced the new three-year agreement would allow Northeast Tennessee members to continue receiving in-network care within Ballad Health’s hospital system.

The new agreement, which is “subject to regulatory review,” will cover all Ballad-operated facilities and all BlueCross plans.

In a joint announcement, BlueCross executive vice president and COO Scott Pierce and Ballad Health president and CEO Alan Levine expressed their satisfaction with the deal.

“We’re pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Ballad Health in support of members and employer customers throughout northeast Tennessee. Contract negotiation is an important process which allows both parties to adapt to the changing health care environment. Our new agreement allows us to balance affordability with the access and quality that people expect and deserve. Together, we’ll maintain our pursuit of exceptional, high-value health care.” Scott Pierce, BlueCross Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer

“Ballad Health has a long history of working closely with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide high-quality care, and we appreciate the focus on continuing this journey together. With the conclusion of contract negotiations, Ballad Health and BlueCross will continue to pursue opportunities to further the positive impact of our relationship.” Alan Levine, Ballad Health President & Chief Executive Officer

The previous agreement between the insurance titan and the hospital system was set to expire Dec. 31.

When negotiations were ongoing between the two entities in October, BlueCross claimed Ballad had asked for rate increases that represented “tens of millions of dollars more than what they earn now.” Ballad representatives told News Channel 11 at the same time that they were confident an agreement would be reached before the end of 2023, calling the negotiations part of the “normal cycle” for that manner of contracts.