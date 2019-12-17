Ballad Health starting restrictions to hospital visits due to spread of flu

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the flu continues to spread across the region, Ballad Health has announced they will be imposing restrictions on hospital visits at all of their hospitals.

According to a release from Ballad Health, anyone younger than 18 or anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked to refrain from visiting hospitalized patients at this time.

“Flu rates are already high, and we don’t think we’re anywhere near the peak yet,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director of infection prevention. “We’re implementing these restrictions at our hospitals to protect our patients and our community as a whole.”

Ballad Health has recorded 270 cases of influenza since September 26, and rates have nearly doubled from the beginning of December.

Both flu type A and B are circulating, despite type B being normally less widespread so early in the season.

The release says that even though both A and B have similar symptoms, influenza B typically causes more severe illness in children.

“Last year, we didn’t have 100 flu cases in a week until the third week of January; this year, that happened in the second week of December,” Swift said. “The quickly increasing numbers match the trends happening regionally and nationally – this is shaping up to be an early and severe flu season across Tennessee, Virginia and other southern states.

Ballad Health also reminds patients that flu shots are available at their primary care offices, Ballad Health pharmacies and other major pharmacies.