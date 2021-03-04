Ballad Health announces launch of regional Niswonger Children’s Network

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health unveiled an investment into children’s healthcare for the entire Tri-Cities region Thursday morning.

Officials with Ballad Health announced the launch of Niswonger Children’s Network during an announcement. The network will provide a higher level of comprehensive healthcare across the region for children.

You can watch News Channel 11’s livestream of the announcement below:

The launch of Niswonger Children’s Network represents an investment of almost $60 million from Ballad Health.

The Niswonger Children’s Network will allow better care and services to be offered for children in both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Ballad Health Chief Executive Officer said the healthcare provider plans to secure at least $17 million in gifts toward the network to help its growth. $9 million of that total has already been secured, due in part to a $7 million gift from the J.D. Nicewonder family, according to Levine.

Levine also announced Niswonger Children’s Hospital will expand by adding two stories and multiple new facilities.