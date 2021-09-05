Ballad Health announces 374 COVID-19 inpatients just one day after reporting previous record high

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health, the region’s largest healthcare provider, announced yet another grim milestone on Sunday.

The hospital system’s CEO and President, Alan Levine, took to Twitter Sunday afternoon announcing they have hit yet a new record number of COVID-19 inpatients.

New record number of COVID inpatients at @BalladHealth 374 inpatients. 84 in ICU, with 66 of those on vents. Some of the deaths, and those who are seriously suffering, are shockingly young. Children losing young parents. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 5, 2021

This new record comes just one day after a previous all-time high was announced by the system, barely 24 hours prior on Saturday.

There are 374 inpatients as of Sunday, which is 12 more than the record announced on Saturday. 84 patients are in the ICU, and 66 of those patients are on ventilators.

Levine said in his tweet Sunday, “Some of the deaths, and those who are seriously suffering, are shockingly young. Children losing young parents.”

In a separate tweet, Levine emphasized the emotional and physical toll this virus is having on children throughout the region.