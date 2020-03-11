Ballad Health to implement restricted entrances at hospitals due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is expanding its response efforts regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus after the area’s first case was confirmed in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

The health system says it will implement restricted entrances at its hospitals and will screen those who enter in the coming days.

“We ask that our neighbors remain calm and understand the steps we are taking today, and will take in the coming days and weeks, are intended to protect the health care workforce, and also to reduce the potential for the spread of this virus,” said Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.

Ballad also announced it has activated its Corporate Emergency Operations Center, or CEOC, to coordinate response efforts across the health system.

The board of directors has also delegated its full authority to Chairman and CEO Alan Levine in order to reduce response time.

“COVID-19 has arrived in our region, and we are taking steps to ensure we are responsive to the needs of the people who may rely on our care,” Levine said in a news release Tuesday night. “The establishment of our Emergency Operations Center enables the most rapid response possible as the situation may evolve.”

Ballad says the Sullivan County COVID-19 patient was never admitted to any of its facilities and remains isolated at home.

The health system has also established a call center for people to contact if they are experiencing mild symptoms and wish to speak to a healthcare professional. The hotline is active 24/7 and the number is 1-833-822-5523.