JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is accepting donations to aid those affected by flooding this week in Buchanan County.

Employees of the health system will be able to drop off donations at any Ballad hospital while the public can drop off donations at any Ballad hospital in Virginia. Drop-off locations will be inside the hospitals’ main entrances at the registration desk.

Ballad says the following items are needed:

Cleaning supplies such as bleach, disinfectants, rubber gloves, rubber boots, heavy-duty trash bags, shovels, paper towels, propane tanks for gas grills, generators, gas cans, funnels, buckets and mops

Hygiene items

Water and sports drinks

Nonperishable food items

All donations will be sent to Buchanan County.

Ballad says it will also donate several pallets of cleaning and hygiene products to residents of Buchanan County.