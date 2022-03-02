JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported drops across the board on Wednesday regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations at its facilities.

According to the health system, there was a drop of 11 novel coronavirus patients overnight, bringing the total COVID-19 hospitalizations to 222 patients as of March 2.

Declines were also seen in critical COVID-19 cases, as Ballad recorded five fewer COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) and two fewer patients relying on ventilators.

Pediatric COVID-19 patient numbers have remained the same the past several days, with three patients fighting the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on March 2:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 222 (-11)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 24 (+6)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 35 (+3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (unchanged)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 127 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.

State-reported data was also used to calculate the region’s positivity rate. According to Ballad, more than a third of COVID-19 tests are returning positive.