Ballad Health: 13 cases of vaping-related illness reported since September

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(WJHL)- Officials at Ballad Health told News Channel 11 they have had 13 cases of vaping-related illnesses reported since September.

Ballad is not the only agency to report vaping-related illnesses. Sullivan County’s Health Department has also reported 2 confirmed cases of vaping-related illness.

On Thursday, Tennessee Department of Health officials confirmed the first reported death from vaping-related respiratory disease in the state.

Our sister station, WKRN in Nashville, reported that the Metro Public Health Department confirmed that death was that of an adult male in Nashville.

