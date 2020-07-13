Ballad, Eastman among organizations calling for removal of Forrest bust

The bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the state capitol Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health and Eastman Chemical Company are among several organizations calling for the removal of a controversial bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.

In a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, more than 30 organizations praised the governor and State Capitol Commission for moving forward with the removal of a bust of Confederal General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Last week, the commission recommended moving the bust from the State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum, along with two other statues.

“This controversial bust was installed in the Capitol in 1978 despite widespread objections and remains a symbol of oppression for many Tennesseans,” the letter states. “A statue of a man who was the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan should not be granted a place of honor in the State Capitol, a building that must remain a beacon of hope, liberty, and democracy.”

It is now up to the Tennessee Historical Commission to approve the bust’s removal.

“We strongly urge the Tennessee Historical Commission to vote for the prompt removal of the Forrest bust from the Tennessee State Capitol building and ask all Tennessee policymakers to consider additional avenues to recognize wrongs against the Black community and make racial justice a priority,” the letter states.

The following organizations are listed as signatories to the letter: