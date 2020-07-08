Ballad doctor recovering from COVID-19 urges community to wear masks and remain vigilant

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dr. Daniel Lewis spent 10 days on a ventilator in an intensive care unit as he battled COVID-19 earlier this year.

Dr. Lewis, Ballad Health’s Chief Medical Officer for the Greeneville market, said he still has not returned to work full-time.

“I developed blood clots, secondary to COVID-19 that I’m still under treatment for and I’ll be under treatment for, for at least six months. I’ve had repeat testing done that would need to be repeated annually for an unknown period of time.”

As he continues the path to recovery, Dr. Lewis is urging people in our community to social distance and stay at home if possible.

“Based on the number of cases that we’re seeing, conversion rates that we’re seeing, hospitalizations, it is here and present in the community now,” Dr. Lewis said.

He also urged everyone to continue to wear a mask. “You wear a mask for, not only for yourself and protection but more so to protect those around you and to keep you from spreading it when you may be asymptomatic or may have been exposed to the virus that you’re not aware of.”

