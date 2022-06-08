KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Chris Metzger at Holston Valley Medical Center performed live vascular surgery on a patient as a demonstration for health care workers all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.

The surgery served as a learning experience for medical professionals in Germany during the 2022 Leipzig Interventional Course.

Metzger is the system chair for clinical research at Ballad Health as well as the medical director of Holston Valley’s diagnostic catheterization and interventional labs.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Holston Valley’s conference center hosted a simulcast of the procedure, which was hosted by Dr. Herbert Ladley, a cardiologist and chief medical officer of Ballad facilities in Wise, Dickenson and Lee counties.