JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.

Ballad CEO Alan Levine outlined the changes in a Monday letter to First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney in which he also acknowledged missteps in how Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) aided and interacted with a rape victim Sept. 27.

“The overwhelming majority of sexual assault victims need services far different than what an ER provides, and which should be coordinated and provided in a more calm, secure, and settled location provided by people who specialize in sexual assault response, collection of forensic evidence and recovery,” Levine’s letter states.

The letter comes nearly a month after Finney’s office went public with a letter strongly criticizing numerous aspects of Ballad’s handling of an alleged rape victim who had been carjacked.

Ballad leaders met with Finney and Second District AG Barry Staubus on Nov. 3 to discuss practical steps toward improving the process when sexual assault victims come to Ballad hospitals. A representative of Branch House, Sullivan County’s Family Justice Center which provides support and advocacy for sexual assault victims, was also present.

Finney’s office released Levine’s letter and a brief response Wednesday.

“I, along with General Staubus and a representative from Branch House left the meeting with a hope that our business model would be implemented through a regional cooperative effort,” Finney wrote.

The gist of the changes is that Ballad will partner with Branch House to create a standardized response that doesn’t take victims through busy and often chaotic emergency rooms. Levine’s letter says the “regional and coordinated system of entry” will include “a similar Washington County entry point” if additional work to achieve that is successful.

“A sexual assault victim does not need to be put in the middle of this environment unless they have a need for medical treatment,” Levine acknowledged in his letter, which the victim and her husband reviewed and approved for release.

In the seven-page letter, Levine also said “it will be beneficial for Ballad Health to cooperatively and responsibly transition the SANE nurse program to the Branch House and/or our new partnership model.”

Finney’s Oct. 11 letter described a reportedly negative and traumatic experience at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) by the victim of the alleged Sept. 27 carjacking and rape in Johnson City. It described a breakdown in response by Ballad’s SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) team and a long wait by the victim in the emergency room.

Finney’s letter stated that the victim waited about five hours before a nurse manager completed a rape kit. It said an ER physician offered to do so but would have needed a witness and “advised the victim and (Johnson City police) Investigator McKinney that he could not find a single nurse that was willing to be in the room while he performed the kit.”

Levine defended the actions of some staff who came under criticism and said Finney’s letter stated some information “in a way that could lead a reasonable person to some inaccurate conclusions.

But he admitted “there were some team members who did not follow our policy or did not demonstrate the compassion we expect of our caregivers.” The letter says Ballad interviewed everyone involved, spoke numerous times to the victim and her family and reviewed patient records, documentation and even video.

“(T)here was also some failure to show empathy by a nurse whose failure was meaningful to our patient,” Levine wrote.

He wrote that Ballad’s policy for forensic examination wasn’t followed, “and this nurse did not adhere to our values of caring and respect.”

In a Wednesday morning statement, Levine said he looks forward to working with the DA and advocacy partners “as we all seek to serve people who are victims of sexual assault…”

(W)e believe the models outlined in our letter, and which were agreed to between Ballad Health and the District Attorneys, will lead to a much better service for the region.”

Finney was more cautious in his response letter dated Tuesday.

“As my grandmother would say, ‘the proof is in the pudding,'” Finney wrote. “I look forward to our next group meeting on the issue.”