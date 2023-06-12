BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s new health commissioner, Dr. Ralph Alvarado, got his first taste Monday night of Northeast Tennessee’s division over Ballad Health and the Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) governing the hospital system.

It came as the State of Tennessee held its annual public hearing on the COPA, which governs Ballad and is designed to provide advantages that outweigh any negative effects from lack of hospital competition created by Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System’s 2018 merger.

Alvarado, two Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) colleagues and a representative from the Tennessee Attorney General’s office all got an earful from Ballad critics, though it was mixed with voices of support for Ballad’s care and programs it has helped bring to the region to aid population health. It was the first in-person annual hearing since January 2020.

Carter County Commissioner Angie Odom speaks during the COPA public hearing June 12 at Northeast State Community College as dozens of audience members look on. (Photo: WJHL)

The hearings give the public an opportunity to comment on how Ballad is performing in the four main areas the merger was supposed to create improvements in: health care cost, quality and access, and the overall health of the population.

Alvarado said the hearing was very important and that TDH wanted community members to express their opinions.

“It’s important that we get this unprecedented process right,” Alvarado said. “We’re a model not only for Tennessee and Virginia, but the entire nation is watching to see how this process plays out.”

Carter Countians were out in force just weeks after learning Sycamore Shoals Hospital’s ICU would close. A handful of county commissioners spoke, including Angie Odom. Odom said the latest service line change was part of a pattern that was slowly eroding care in the county.

“We were lied to in our town, we were never given a voice, and you say Ballad’s helping?” Odom asked rhetorically. “We have no pediatric care, we have no birthing center, and I was a candy striper back in the day at the hospital. We got to serve the people. Ballad Health is not serving the people.”

That contrasted with comments from Blake Denton, a mother who entered Ballad’s “Strong Futures” program after a long period of drug and alcohol abuse had led to her children being removed from her custody.

“I was provided with a doctor and a case manager and even a peer,” Denton, whose children were returned to her custody nearly a year ago.

“I’ve been able to get my own apartment and really start a life for myself and my children and I could not have done that without Strong Futures Ballad Health.”

Miles Burdine, the CEO of Kingsport’s Chamber of Commerce, said programs like Strong Futures, which operates in Greene County, are a positive tradeoff from some of the service consolidations that have caused angst and anger not just in Elizabethton but also in Kingsport.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Ralph Alvarado listens during the COPA public hearing. (Photo: WJHL)

“We’ve had a little bit of pain as we’ve lost some services in our particular community we’ve also added services in other communities,” Burdine said, expressing his support for eliminating duplication of services for the right reasons.

“Put simply it didn’t make sense for us to continue to pay for something we couldn’t ultimately afford.”

But there were plenty of complaints outside the Carter County situation. One longtime critic focused on quality, straight from 16 measures required by the COPA — things like post-operative hip fractures and sepsis that had baseline scores in 2018.

“You are required to either meet that baseline or do better and if you don’t meet it that year you have to meet it the next year,” Cook said. “According to Ballad Health statistics Johnson City Medical Center passed 53 percent, they failed 47 percent.”

An area doctor asked the state to dig beyond the statistics Ballad provides.

“Instead of solely relying on data submitted by Ballad Health and blindly trusting that data that may have been manipulated to share their narrative, please have a conversation with us,” OB/GYN Dr. Ginger Carter said.

“Physicians know, patients know. This community knows and deserves more options in health care.”

Not everyone who wanted to got a chance to speak during the 90-minute hearing, and in fact several people stood up when the hearing was cut off at 7 p.m. to complain that while they were there early to sign up, a number of speakers on Ballad’s behalf had been signed in by just one person.

State officials encouraged those who hadn’t had a chance to speak to submit written comments. Transcripts and written comments should be up on the state’s COPA website by the end of June.