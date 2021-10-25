Ballad CEO to testify before congressional subcommittee on nursing shortage, other topics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine will testify before a congressional subcommittee on Tuesday and is expected to address the national nursing shortage and other topics, according to a release from the hospital system.

Levine is among seven witnesses who will provide testimony during the “Caring for America: Legislation to support Patients, Caregivers, and Providers” hearing by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Health.

Ballad says Levine’s comments will focus on “the resiliency of the healthcare workforce, the critical nature of the national nursing shortage, the impact of the workforce issues on rural and non-urban communities and Ballad Health’s success with value-based care, which has reduced the cost of healthcare by $200 million annually while helping reduce the burden on the workforce.”

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Levine expected to speak between then and 2:30 p.m.

The hearing will be live-streamed on the committee’s YouTube page.