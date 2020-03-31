Ballad CEO: Testing lags, PPE sufficient, 179 ventilators available

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The day before Ballad Health’s first cluster of provider infections, CEO Alan Levine discussed his frustration with progress on testing, Ballad’s protective equipment stocks, and expectations on the virus’s peak here.

“We’ve got teams of people making sure we’ve got the capacity to serve the region, and it’s not just people who are served that may be diagnosed with COVID 19,” Levine said. “We have to continue to serve all the other needs of our community. People are still having heart attacks, strokes, other major medical conditions that they need us to care for.”

‘Testing’ people’s patience

While there has been recent progress, Levine said the availability of COVID-19 tests and the wait to receive diagnoses, have both been sources of furstration.

“I’m not satisfied with the testing. I don’t think anybody is at this point. I’m grateful that there’s a lot of work being done to try to push more testing out.”

ETSU’s testing site.

Even as progress is made, the extreme crises in some parts of the U.S. leave places like the Tri-Cities on the outside looking in to some extent, Levine said.

“A lot of the testing capacity like the reagents or the fast turnaround testing that we’ve been talking about, those reagents are being directed to the hot spots.”

Last week, for instance, a company that was planning to send reagents for fast turnaround testing notified Ballad that the government had directed it to send those elsewhere.

“That’s logical, and we understand that, but because of that we’re still dealing with not enough testing and fast enough turnaround time,” Levine said.

Ballad is testing health care workers only if they’ve met two criteria: exposure and symptoms. “If there’s an exposure, we’ll isolate the employee and we’ll quarantine. If there’s an exposure and there’s symptoms we’ll test.”

Testing someone who’s asymptomatic ups the chance of a false negative, Levine said. Either way, an employee who’s potentially been exposed goes into isolation.

“We’re following the advice of our clinicians in terms of when is the right time to test, and right now it seems to be when you feel like there’s been an exposure and there’s symptoms. And if we get guidance that’s different than that we’ll certainly change.”

Whether it’s Abbott Labs’ promising new test with a 15-minute turnaround time for results or something yet unreleased, Levine’s hoping for improvements in testing before the region hits its own peak of cases.

“Everybody’s pushing hard to get more testing deployed, and we have hope because of what Abbott came out with. That’s an amazing new diagnostic component that they’ve come out with.

“Obviously it takes time for them to produce. A lot of that stock, again, it’s being referred to the hot spots first so I think it’ll be a period of time before we can get it but we’re pushing hard to get it here.”

Protecting those on the front lines

Ballad has decent stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE), with the exception of face shields. “And we’ve got Streamworks and ETSU and others making those through 3-D printing,” Levine said. “How amazing is that?”

As testing goes, though, so goes PPE. If availability and turnaround time improves, Ballad staff will use less PPE. If a patient is sick and hospitalized with potential COVID-19 and it takes four days to receive a test that turns out negative, staff use a lot of PPE in the interim.

“If you get a faster negative you’re not using as much PPE,” Levine said. “We’re doing a lot of things strategically to try to preserve PPE and we have a supply chain team that’s constantly working to acquire more, and they’ve done a great job so far.”

“What’s using up most of our PPE right now is testing.”

What’s coming down the pike?

So when will community spread’s effects hit our region the hardest, and what impact will it have on Ballad’s people and facilities?

Levine said the system has been using several scientific models and applying knowledge of what’s going on in the region to those models. He said “days for doubling” is an important factor, and when that hits six to eight days (for cases to double), that signals a peak.

“It seems like we’re not there yet. We’re using that data to project when we think we’ll hit our capacity, and that assumes we don’t do anything more aggressive (to combat spread).”

“That’s why you see all this stay at home and you see us pushing so hard to increase social distancing, because the more of that we do effectively the further out it pushes whether or not we hit our capacity.”

Based on the modeling, Levine said Ballad could hit capacity in the next 45 to 60 days, with improvement possible. While stresses to the system are almost certain, hitting capacity isn’t.

Ballad has 1,100 potential “med/surg” beds and is using about 800 right now. Intensive care unit capacity is about 250 beds, and currently the system has 179 ventilators not in use.

“Your least common denominator is your ventilators,” Levine said.

What does that translate to in cases?

Levine said about 15 percent of people testing positive for COVID-19 end up hospitalized. Up to 10 percent need ICU treatment and 5 percent need ventilators.

If that holds true, it may be ICU capacity that gets stressed first, but based on those assumptions the Ballad footprint would need to have 2,500 active cases to get there.

As the disease progresses, Levine said the integrated nature of Ballad will prove a benefit. One early example was the designation of Lonesome Pine Hospital in Wise County, Va. as a site for lower-acuity COVID-19 cases. That would keep Norton Community Hospital open for non-COVID procedures and emergencies.

He said such a systemic approach is used by communities with large integrated health systems, and by the military and is considered a best practice.

“Patients who need higher acuity services they’re either going to go to Holston Valley, Johnson City Medical Center or Bristol Regional Medical Center,” Levine said. “Those three facilities have isolation space, negative air pressure space for isolation and highly qualified competent intensivist teams to serve the needs of those patients.”