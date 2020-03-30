Ballad CEO says no furloughs yet, but some staff have had hours cut

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has avoided an early wave of hospital system layoffs, but CEO Alan Levine said Monday some employees have had hours cut, and “nothing is off the table” regarding staffing.

“We have not done any furloughs or anything like that at this point,” Alan Levine said via video interview. “We’re starting to see it all over the country. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (a 13-hospital, Lexington, Ky.-based system) furloughed 500 employees Friday … We’re watching this, it’s starting to cascade in other parts of the country.”

Today, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger announced its own furloughs and other cost-cutting measures. The furloughs at Erlanger so far will just affect administrative employees.

The primary culprit, Levine said, is the precipitous drop in elective procedures due to COVID-19 and both decisions and governmental orders to halt such procedures.

“That’s where most hospital revenue comes from, and that’s where most hospital margins come from,” Levine said. “What’s left behind is a lot of the services that we provide that are more high-acuity, which most hospitals actually lose money providing.”

Ballad hospitals, both rural and tertiary (the medical centers in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol) are losing money right now. Levine said projections show operating losses of $50 million a month over the next three months.

Because Ballad “flexes” its staffing, a number of clinical staff have seen hours reduced in the wake of the recent changes, even as the system prepares to ramp up services in the event of a COVID-19 surge here.

“Unfortunately a lot of our team members have felt the brunt of that as we have flexed our staffing down, and many of them are using their paid time off that they’d accrued,” Levine said. “That’s obviously something we’re concerned about for their sake.”

The federal stimulus package includes several measures that should offer some short-term help, and Ballad’s cash position was strong going into the COVID-19 crisis. Though rural hospitals are facing extreme stress, with many holding fewer than 50 days cash on hand, Ballad as a system can keep the doors open — and has to, per its Certificate of Public Advantage.

“Because we have been good stewards and because we came into this with a decent amount of cash in our reserves, we’re able to ride this storm for a period of time,” Levine said.

Still, he acknowledged that uncharted waters lie ahead. All Ballad’s hospitals currently are losing money.

At the federal level, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced it would allow advance payment for procedures that haven’t yet occurred due to elective surgery deferral. The stimulus package proposes a hiatus on payroll tax. Both involve money that will eventually have to be paid back.

Two types of aid that won’t have to be paid back include whatever portion Ballad may get from a $100 billion rescue package for providers, and enhanced unemployment benefits. Of the $100 billion, Levine said it’s unclear how fast Ballad would get access or how much the system would get, “but it would be very helpful.”

The enhancement of unemployment benefits to an additional $600 a week (Tennessee’s weekly max is $275, Virginia’s $378), “could very well be a major benefit to a lot of our team members and to Ballad.”

While some employees are seeing hours cut, Levine said Ballad is incentivizing those whose work takes them to the front line of the COVID-19 battle. “We’ve created COVID units in a couple of the hospitals, so any of our nurses that are asked to work in those units we’re paying a very substantial premium for that, as we should, and we’re looking at other things that we can be doing to demonstrate the support that our staff deserves,” Levine said.

‘Financial carnage’

The support doesn’t guarantee anything, Levine said.

“It’s financial carnage that’s happening right now to hospitals,” Levine said, adding that he was grateful for the quick federal response and the support from area Congresspeople and Tennessee and Virginia’s senators. “Hopefully the resources will flow quickly, because that will help mitigate some of the decisions we might have to make.”

Those decisions, beyond the reduction in hours, could start coming soon.

“The challenge for Ballad is, on the one hand we have to deal with a 40 to 50 percent drop in our services, and so how do you handle the labor issues that come with that. On the other hand, we have to be prepared to ramp up quickly. If we get hit with the virus, or if things get better, we’re going to need our staff.”

Those are what Ballad and all systems are mulling over right now, Levine said, adding that “all options right now are on the table.”

“We’re going to do what we’ve got to do to take care of our nurses and respiratory therapists, other people who are direct caregivers because they’ve really been impacted by this, professionally and emotionally, so we need to be there to support them,” Levine said.

He said whatever decisions are ultimately made, “they’re going to be well-informed and they’re going to be based on what we think is best for our staff, because they’ve got families to feed.”