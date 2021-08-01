Ballad CEO: Rising COVID-19 inpatient numbers and pediatric ICU patients may cause ER delays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said on Saturday that an influx of COVID-19 cases could impact wait times for all in the health care system.

Levine said in a tweet that the system is now caring for over 100 COVID-19 inpatients as case numbers rise across the region. Alongside adult patients, Levine said they are now seeing children in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Citing staffing issues, Levine said that members of the public can expect delays while waiting for emergency treatment due to the increased strain.

Levine also said Ballad will “always prioritize those with life-threatening emergencies.”