JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health’s board approved tens of millions of dollars last week to expand childcare availability for their workers, especially frontline clinical workers.

The phenomenon dubbed “The Great Resignation” has largely been attributed to women not returning to or entering the workforce due to the inability to find suitable and affordable childcare.

A national nursing shortage has impacted hospitals across the country during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Ballad reported findings of a survey showing limited childcare options was overwhelmingly the reason why they did not return.

“Along with our team members, independent research has shown that 98% of parents of children under age five within the Appalachian Highlands region have said inadequate childcare has hurt their work productivity and career opportunities,” Ballad officials sent employees in an email last week.

Ballad Health Chief Executive Officer and President Alan Levine told News Channel 11 that he has received correspondence from parents who work in the hospital system saying how relieved they feel that affordable childcare would become available.

“An email I got today from somebody who was responding on the childcare issue. She said ‘my husband and I, we have two kids,’ I think the daycare costs them $7,000 to $9,000 a year. And so the conversation they were having is whether it’s better for her just to stay home. Well, she said ‘this gives me a reason to stay at work and helps me and my husband with our two children,'” Levine said.

He said it is critical that the hospital do something to help, and childcare – combined with a slew of initiatives – would be the answer.

“In this region, specifically, it’s the largest single reason cited for women that have left the workforce. They’ve said it either has affected their ability to be productive in their job or it’s affected their ability to advance their career,” he said.

Ballad Health already operates two childcare centers, one in Johnson City, Hospitots, and one in Elizabethton, Childcare Center. The system is now planning to open 11 more that will either be renovations of existing facilities or brand new centers.

“I am not aware of a single health system in the country that has invested in 13 childcare centers,” Levine said. “The question is, how long will this take? I would love to have it tomorrow. Obviously, that’s the process for us is we’re going to assemble a team of team members to advise us on this, tell us what works. We’re going to survey our team members to determine what were the main high demands, so that we can design this around what the needs are.”

He said some facilities would become available sooner than others.

“Some places it could happen pretty quick: you in Greenville. We had a conversation yesterday with Scott Niswonger, there’s apparently space at Tusculum – we haven’t talked to them yet – but there’s empty space at Tusculum that was apparently contributed to Tusculum years ago that’s not being used.” Levine said that space could be an example of such a facility in the making.

He said listening to his staff members will be critical in making this plan work, along with leaning on previous experience.

“I mean, it’s the right thing to do. It’s – we’re beyond the point where it’s just a benefit, I think it’s it’s necessary, particularly in a rural region, where there aren’t a lot of options. And it’s not like we’re just jumping into something cold. We’ve been doing this, we’ve had hospitals for a long time,” Levine said.

‘I was a definite pain in my my direct manager’s side because of my call-ins‘

As the pandemic hit rural Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, schools and daycares closed at the drop of a hat, making it impossible for some parents to maintain a 12-hour shift work schedule, or to work at all.

Corrie Lane is a registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

She and her Church Hill-based family have had to adapt to mandatory overtime and the very real possibility of the imminent and sometimes deadly disease, as Lane worked in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“After searching for these childcare places, we did find one daycare that opened up early enough,” Lane said.

She works the day shift, so that means she has to physically be at her post by 6:30 a.m. to clock in for her shift and then work until 7 p.m.

She explained that she still has to lean heavily upon family members like her mother to pick up her daughter from daycare because the facilities, if they open early enough for her to do the drop-off, tend not to stay open late enough for her to complete pick-up.

“I’m sure affordability is also an issue, but availability just in general for people who work 12-hour shifts is, it’s very hard to find a place that will accommodate the needs of a nurse working those 12-hour shifts,” she said.

Though a timeline and specific locations have yet to be outlined, Lane said she likely won’t benefit from the new Ballad childcare plan completely since both her children will soon be school-age and will be in school most days, but she said her family would benefit if they could utilize after-school programs.

“If I had had access to this in a program that’s built for nurses, doctors, whatever in health care, it’s going to keep people working 12-hour shifts in mind and so that is that’s something that I really would have benefited from,” she said.

Lane said her husband also works 12-hour shifts, but he works the night shift from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. so she can’t always lean on him to be available for their kids either.

“It’ll be great for a lot of mothers who maybe can’t work due to unavailability of childcare. So it maybe won’t benefit me, but it’ll definitely be a game-changer for a lot of other parents in the area,” she said.

She pointed out that the whole point of having a job was to provide for your family, but people ought to be able to spend time with them as well.

“I feel like in this day and age, it’s very, very hard for one parent in the household to work and provide for a family and be able to do the things that you want to do with the family,” Lane said. “So definitely something that we’ve needed for a while, but I think that the pandemic really highlighted the importance of that.”

She also said that as soon as the pandemic hit, she did not feel comfortable contacting her family members because they had comorbidities, and Lane was afraid her kids would expose her vulnerable family members to the virus.

This also led to her and her husband calling out of work last-minute on days when their children’s teachers identified a possible COVID case.

“They would get sick overnight, kind of start showing symptoms, and have to quarantine the facility. So I would have a late call in, and we’re in the pandemic and I’m going to work to help with COVID, but I can’t go to work because of COVID. So it was almost just like a never-ending cycle of COVID complicating everything, so there was I know of at least four call-ins that kind of made my boss really stretched for staffing,” Lane said.

The hospital system’s initiative, to Lane, feels like her voice has been heard.

“Just call-ins have probably put them in a position to where we are so so short with staffing that they’re going to have to do something about childcare if they want access to these nurses that have families. And I think that they’re listening that we have to prioritize that; I’m sure they understand,” she said.

She said she’s not the only one.

“You have to think about it’s not just how many are there. You can’t look at a map and say well, there’s three there. Okay, are those three open enough? Do they open early enough because if they don’t open before six o’clock, it doesn’t matter? I’m not I’m going to have to find another position, and we need bedside positions. And like it or not, those positions are seven to seven,” she said.

Ballad Health has yet to release plans for locations, but Lane hopes better availability in more rural areas in the region will be considered, along with longer hours of operation.