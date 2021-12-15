Ballad calls for equal application of vaccine mandate after court ruling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is concerned about the potential effects of a court ruling on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

A federal appeals court ruling on Wednesday reinstated the mandate in 26 states, including Tennessee and Virginia. However, the requirement remains blocked in 24 states.

In a statement, Ballad expressed frustration over the unequal application of the mandate and called for a judicial resolution to be reached as soon as possible.

The health system also said it “has no plans to take any action which might later end up being reversed by yet another court ruling.”