Ballad calls for equal application of vaccine mandate after court ruling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is concerned about the potential effects of a court ruling on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
A federal appeals court ruling on Wednesday reinstated the mandate in 26 states, including Tennessee and Virginia. However, the requirement remains blocked in 24 states.
In a statement, Ballad expressed frustration over the unequal application of the mandate and called for a judicial resolution to be reached as soon as possible.
The health system also said it “has no plans to take any action which might later end up being reversed by yet another court ruling.”
At the moment, it appears health systems in half the states have different enforceable Medicare Conditions of Participation than the other half. This unequal application of the federal Medicare Conditions of Participation is unprecedented, and requires that Ballad Health seek legal guidance. Until these issues are resolved such that there is an equal application of the federal rules, Ballad Health has no plans to take any action which might later end up being reversed by yet another court ruling. Real people with real jobs are affected by all this, and it is imperative that a judicial resolution be reached either way as soon as possible so a fair and equal application of the rules is followed. Ballad Health remains concerned about the impact this uncertainty may have on our workforce, which already suffers from national shortages, and we are very reluctant to take actions which could undermine our staffing only to potentially later learn that the mandate is reversed.Ballad Health