Balancing the budget: Washington County, Tenn. county attorney to get pay bump as budget for outside attorneys decreases

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The highest paid employee of Washington County, Tenn. could soon be someone who isn’t elected by those living there.

According to the proposed FY2021 budget, the county attorney, Allyson Wilkinson, will receive a $61,600 pay raise, making her annual salary $156,600.

For the budget year starting July 1, 2019, her salary was listed at $95,000.

Even if that raise is approved, the proposed FY 2021 budget allocates less overall for the county attorney’s office.

That’s because it anticipates a marked reduction in outside legal expenses to $50,000 – a figure far less than what’s been spent in any of the past several years.

Looking at the numbers

Wilkinson has worked for the county since October 1, 2018, when she was hired as staff attorney.

That year, the budget allotted $62,750 for the “supervisor/director” position, which she held.

She was appointed as county attorney in October 2019, after Tom Seeley left. For FY2018, Seeley’s retainer was $70,000.

The previous budget year, FY2017, there was not a county attorney. Brett Mays was staff attorney, a supervisor/director position. He made $85,976.

Making more than the elected officials

Under Tennessee law, all elected office holders receive a 5% raise. That includes the mayor, sheriff, trustee, clerk, circuit court clerk, register of deeds and assessor.

According to the proposed FY2021 budget documents, Mayor Joe Grandy will make $134,856, nearly $4,800 more over FY2020. Sheriff Ed Graybeal will make $128, 434 – an increase of $4,564.

Official FY2020 FY2021 Raise Increase Mayor 130,060 134,856 4,796 Sheriff 123,870 128,434 4,564 Trustee 93,270 96,494 3,224 Clerk 93,270 96,494 3,224 Circuit Court Clerk 102,600 106,143 3,543 Register of Deeds 93,270 96,494 3,224 Assessor 93,270 96,494 3,224

Wilkinson holds one of three appointed positions in the county. They are county attorney, highway superintendent and the election administrator.

Appointed FY2020 FY2021 Raise Increase County Attorney 95,000 156,600 61,600 Hwy Super 112,862 116,770 3,908 Election Official 83,950 86,895 2,945

As a whole: The county attorney’s office budget

According to a budget summary, a total $328,160 is set aside for the county attorney’s office in FY2021, about $35,290 less than FY2020.

While most line items received a decrease in money, Wilkinson’s salary was increased. The paralegal for the office received a $7,350 raise.

One of the headings receiving less money is outside legal services.

Dating back to July 2017, more than $150,000 was allotted for outside legal services within the county attorney’s office budget each year.

That was at a high in FY2018, when $272,787 was allotted. The following year, $179,910 was budgeted for outside help, but $139,306 was spent.

For the budget year ending on June 30, 2020, $135,000 was designated, according to the FY2020 budget documents.

The proposed budget for FY2021 designates $50,000 to outside legal services within the county attorney’s budget.

Increasing the salary

Wilkinson’s salary increase was first discussed at the budget committee meeting on June 5. That meeting was suspended until June 8.

During the June 8 meeting, county commissioner Freddie Malone started the discussion off regarding the salary increase, stating it “concerned (him) a little bit.”

“It looks like we’re wiping out all of that proposed adjustment,” Malone said. “The way we’re restructuring things relative to a number of items, what we’d engaged in externally before and are now doing internally, including the items related to the environmental court… That one just concerned me.”

Mayor Grandy also expressed concerns.

“Yeah, that one we’ll have to go back and revisit, you know, because it’s based on – It actually goes back to the salary before the transition to, you know, county attorney,” Grandy said.

Grandy also said it’s probably not the only place adjustments would likely have to be made.

At that time, the budget was stark, and county officials were unsure they’d be able to give employees raises. They also thought that they’d have to decrease county contributions to the volunteer fire departments.

However, by the time the June 10 meeting rolled around, the mayor had learned May 2020 spending had been below budget enough to help the county finish the fiscal year without having to draw from the reserve fund, and giving them more room to work with in the budget.

Due to the extra money found in the FY2020 budget, salary increases were approved across the board.