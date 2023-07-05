JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials are finding out recent annexations by cities into county land are coming with some side effects.

Some of those annexations by city governments to build subdivisions within city limits are happening right next to where an existing county elementary school already exists.

That means based on enrollment zoning, children living in the annexed subdivision would go to a city school rather than the adjacent county school.

An example of the trend can be found at Washington County, Tennessee’s Ridgeview Elementary School, located mere yards from Johnson City’s Keebler Annexation.

In Kingsport, the city annexed land for the Miller Parke subdivision, which borders Sullivan County’s Miller Perry Elementary School.

New residents to those subdivisions might have a substantially longer commute for their kids to get to a city school versus the school next door as it stands right now.

Washington County Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said he understands the strangeness of the arrangement.

“Certainly, it seems odd,” Boyd said. “I think it seems probably more odd to the families that can see the school from their house, but lines are drawn. With growth, those kinds of unique arrangements are going to occur.”

Boyd said because residents in the Keebler Annexation are both city and county taxpayers, they would have the option to attend Ridgeview.

The only problem is that Ridgeview is over capacity. By district policy, over-capacity schools cannot accept out-of-zone students.

“The only, by our definition in the policy, closed school right now is Ridgeview Elementary,” Boyd said. “Right now, on paper and by functional space, they are at 110 percent capacity.”

Families in Keebler would have the option to send their students to an under-capacity school in Washington County or to their zoned Johnson City school.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said the distance between Keebler and the city’s schools also comes with a cost.

“On the transportation side, have to have more buses, more seats on buses, and the time that it takes to get from home to school, from school to home and make sure that’s done safely,” Barnett said.

Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools are dealing with a similar dynamic at Miller Perry Elementary and Miller Parke.

Miller Parke is zoned to go to Kingsport’s John Adams Elementary instead of the county’s neighboring Miller Perry Elementary.

Kingsport City Schools Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said it’s ultimately up to parents where they send their kids to school.

“It’s really a decision for families to make what’s best for their children from a K-5 setting for elementary and think long term for middle school and high school,” Nash said.

Nash said parents in Miller Parke would need to reach out to Sullivan County Schools if they want their child to attend Miller Perry.

But the sudden injection of new students into Kingsport City Schools from Miller Parke and other developments on the Southern end of town could trigger school re-zoning.

As more homes pop up around certain schools, Nash said the district is already looking at whether it will need to re-zone.

“If we need to, we will look at re-zoning,” Nash said. “Those are just ongoing discussions. Adams Elementary currently serves a large geographical area, so that could result in shifts in zones of other elementary schools as well.”

Boyd said changes to enrollment zones are also on the table in Washington County as they deal with Keebler and additional growth.

“Those adjustments impact families, both future families and current families,” Boyd said. “That’ll have to be a dialogue that happens with the community.”

Barnett said Johnson City needs more classroom space regardless, but especially with the Keebler influx.

“We have to be ready,” Barnett said. “We just have to have that available to them.”

Boyd said collaboration between Washington County Schools and Johnson City Schools will be necessary to avoid redundancies in areas of high growth.