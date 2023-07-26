JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City and Kingsport-Bristol metro areas both returned to the top 10 in the quarterly Wall Street Journal-Realtor.com emerging housing markets index, which was released Wednesday.

Johnson City ranked 8th, marking its sixth straight quarter in the top 20 markets, which are listed by name each release. The three-county (Washington/Carter/Unicoi) metro rose six places after posting its only non top 10 finish in the spring, when it ranked 14th. The index measures a total of 300 metros nationwide.

Kingsport-Bristol, which had made its only top 20 appearance two quarters ago when it ranked 7th, was listed at 10th. According to the release, the Kingsport-Bristol metro ranked 24th in the spring.

Johnson City had the fifth-highest median home price among the top 20 markets at $422,000, and every higher-ranked metro had a lower median price.

Johnson City’s median price was 20% higher than the $350,000 reported in the summer 2022 rankings, when the metro was listed No. 3. Johnson City rose to No. 1 last fall.

That 20% increase was in line with the price appreciation found in the top 20 markets as a whole. The average one-year growth in listing price for the markets overall was 25%, compared to 8.9% nationally.

Kingsport’s median price has rocketed up 14% in just the past two quarters. At $342,000 it was higher than eight of the top 20 markets and tied with No. 5 ranked Sioux City.

Knoxville made the list for the third straight quarter and was one of five metros with more than half a million people. Its $475,000 median price was the fourth-highest.

In the nine rankings since the list debuted in spring 2021, Johnson City has only missed the top 20 once and has been in the top 10 six times now. Kingsport-Bristol has now made the top 10 two out of the last three quarters.

Johnson City is mentioned individually once in Wednesday’s news release in a sentence about markets that have remained on the list, including “the ever-popular southern locales Johnson City, Tenn. and Knoxville, Tenn.”

The WSJ/Realtor.com methodology breaks down into two broad categories of real estate market and economic health/quality of life. Sub-indicators include real estate demand, real estate supply and median listing price trend for real estate.

For economic and quality of life they include: