Baileyton, Greeneville among 66 TN communities to receive community development block grants from state

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local communities will be receiving more than half a million dollars combined in grants for fire protection and emergency services improvements.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Baileyton and Greeneville communities will receive grants from the state to improve services.

*The grants were approved by Governor Bill Lee and TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

In total, more than $27.6 million in Community Development Block Grants was approved.

“These funds play an important role in helping communities across Tennessee prepare for

future economic development opportunities and continued growth,” Governor Lee said. “I applaud each community for investing in themselves and taking the necessary steps to improve their assets,

infrastructure and safety initiatives.”

Baileyton will receive $170,000 for Fire Protection Services, according to the release.

Greeneville will receive $349,013 for Emergeny Services Improvements.

“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across the state

and Tennessee as a whole,” Rolfe said. “The 66 communities receiving CDBG funding will be

better prepared for economic growth, which will in turn help Tennessee continue to succeed. I

look forward to the future success each community will see in the years to come.”

The release says the funds are dispersed based on the needs of communities that are decided up on through public meetings.

Below is the release detailing the allocation of all 66 block grants:

091420_CDBG by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd