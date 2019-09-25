Bahamas couple moves to Johnson City after home, business destroyed in Hurricane Dorian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A couple who survived Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is now living in the Tri-Cities region.

Their daughter took them in after everything they owned was destroyed in the powerful category 5 storm.

The Bahamas is home for Herbert and Minnie Key.

“My husband. He put up all the shutters. I went to the grocery store to get supplies,” Minnie said.

The couple prepared for Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour.

Marsh Harbour is on Great Abaco Island about 100 miles from the capitol of Nassau and about 200 miles from the Florida coast.

Minnie said conditions worsened quickly as Dorian crawled overhead on September 1.

She then heard a hissing noise outside.

“The roof was just going up and down, giving,” the roof eventually blew off, Minnie said.

That’s when they knew they had to get out.

“We opened the door, and we crawled out because we were scared if we stood up we would get blown away,” Minnie said.

The couple fought wind and rain to reach their truck.

“For the next 3 days in all of that we had to stay in the truck,” Minnie said.

The Keys were eventually able to get to Nassau, then Florida, from there they traveled to Johnson City where their daughter Priscilla Pinder lives.

“I told daddy I thought that was the day I thought I’d never get back just to be able to stand there and hug them and love on them,” Pinder said.

Now they’re trying to rebuild their lives.

“I still think sometimes if I close my eyes and I wake up, it’s just a bad dream,” Minnie said.

They’re grateful to have each other.

“We are thankful at least that we have life and family, and that’s more important than anything else,” Minnie said.

Hurricane Dorian has taken at least 50 lives – more than 1,000 people are still missing.

With winds up to 185 miles her hour – it’s the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas since records began in 1851.

The family tells us donations of items like food, paper goods, toilet paper, personal products are being accepted at Marantha Tabernacle Church in Unicoi.

There’s also an account called “Bahamas Rebuilding Fund c/o Priscilla Pinder, First Bank and Trust” at locations in Johnson City, Bristol, Gray and Kingsport to help the family.