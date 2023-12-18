KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — BAE Systems was awarded an $8.8 billion contract by the U.S. Army to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport for another decade.

The government-owned, contractor-operated plant has been making explosives for the U.S. military since World War II and has been operated by BAE Systems since 1999.

“Our team is proud to continue our work as the operating contractor of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant,” said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. “BAE Systems is committed to delivering safe, reliable products for our customers at a time when it matters most, while modernizing the Holston Army Ammunition Plant to meet increased demand.”

According to the Army, BAE Systems beat out bids by two other companies.